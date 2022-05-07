Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.98.

Shares of CG opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.86.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.1180437 EPS for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

