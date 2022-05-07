Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Shares Up 0.7%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.86. 132,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 384,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPTN shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cepton in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

