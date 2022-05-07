Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
