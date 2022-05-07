Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

