Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHMI opened at $6.75 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 830.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

