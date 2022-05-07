CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.13.

TSE:CIX opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$16.00 and a 52 week high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

