Cigna (NYSE:CI) Shares Up 4.8% After Earnings Beat

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $264.30 and last traded at $264.07. 9,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,232,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.08.

The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share.

Get Cigna alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.84. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.