Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AUTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.99) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.31) to GBX 715 ($8.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 720 ($8.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 699.56 ($8.74).

AUTO opened at GBX 579.40 ($7.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 668.26. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($6.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

