Clarus (CLAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Clarus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLAR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Clarus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

