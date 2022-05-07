Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s current price. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.84 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.51.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

