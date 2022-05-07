Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s current price. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.84 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.51.
About DATA Communications Management (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.