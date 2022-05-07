CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 5.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 288,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,854,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

