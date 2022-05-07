Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Community Bank System worth $45,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $64.67 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

