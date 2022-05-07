Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 178,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

CVLT opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.