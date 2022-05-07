Comparing SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -262.90% N/A -143.35% ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.18% -20.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 10.19 -$30.94 million N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 11.59 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -11.90

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.21%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats SANUWAVE Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health (Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.