Comparing Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Shineco alerts:

Shineco has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shineco and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 7.40 -$31.44 million N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million 1.81 $58.96 million $1.23 5.39

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 33.71% 30.79% 19.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shineco and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Shineco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.