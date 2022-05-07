Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

