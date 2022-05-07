Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 13.8% After Earnings Miss

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) shares fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $50.70 and last traded at $50.75. 4,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 257,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

