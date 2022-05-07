Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

CALF stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

