Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 1,344 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 531.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.71 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

