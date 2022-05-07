Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.25, but opened at $25.12. Confluent shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 71,320 shares changing hands.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $36,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

