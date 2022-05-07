ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $107.65 and last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 536137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.86.

The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

