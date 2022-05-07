Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$2,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,414.29.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,979.25 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,677.44 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2,128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,158.95.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 82.0999979 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.