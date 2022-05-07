Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Lowered to C$2,400.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

CSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,414.29.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,979.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,677.44 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,128.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$2,158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 82.0999979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.