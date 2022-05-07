Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Set at C$2,400.00 by Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) received a C$2,400.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,414.29.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,979.25 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,677.44 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2,128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,158.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company has a market cap of C$41.94 billion and a PE ratio of 106.21.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 82.0999979 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.