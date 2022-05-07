Contrasting Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $652.19 million 1.14 $50.65 million $0.53 16.15 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.68 $6.25 million $0.76 4.01

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 8.24% 11.17% 3.82% Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vista Oil & Gas and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Barnwell Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

