Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Down 9.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 33,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 899,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

