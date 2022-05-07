Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $615.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $503.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

