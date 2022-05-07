Critical Contrast: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) versus Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quest Resource and Vivakor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 112.51%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Vivakor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and Vivakor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.67 $1.69 million $0.08 68.63 Vivakor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Vivakor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Vivakor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quest Resource beats Vivakor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company provides santifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it offers landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. It markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

Vivakor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in South Salt Lake, Utah.

