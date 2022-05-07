Critical Review: Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Getinge AB (publ) and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge AB (publ) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Outset Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Getinge AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $41.32, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.34%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Getinge AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge AB (publ) $3.15 billion 2.37 $346.18 million $1.20 24.51 Outset Medical $102.60 million 12.91 -$131.93 million ($2.96) -9.37

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge AB (publ) 10.66% 14.06% 7.81% Outset Medical -128.59% -34.68% -28.73%

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; OR integration and management; patient flow management; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport & storage; trays & baskets; and vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

