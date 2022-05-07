CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CSWI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 292.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.