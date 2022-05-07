CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
CSWI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $145.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 292.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
