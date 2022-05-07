Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $141.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

