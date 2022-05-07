DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for OneSpan in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

OSPN stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $489.60 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

