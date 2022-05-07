DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

COST stock opened at $503.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.0% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

