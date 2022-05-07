Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Shares of DSKE opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Daseke has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $533.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 74.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 198.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 52.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

