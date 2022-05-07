David A. Inchausti Sells 4,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

