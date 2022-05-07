DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will report $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

DaVita stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

