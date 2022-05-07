DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $106.94, but opened at $97.46. DaVita shares last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 7,639 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 250.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.