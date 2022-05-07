Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Denali Therapeutics worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $102,098.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $23.05 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

