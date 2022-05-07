Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.32) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.98 ($7.35).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.91 ($7.27) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of €11.43 ($12.03). The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.99 and a 200-day moving average of €6.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

