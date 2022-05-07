Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.42) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.98 ($7.35).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.91 ($7.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of €11.43 ($12.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.99 and a 200 day moving average of €6.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

