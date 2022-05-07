DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Up 0.1%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 174,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 108,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.