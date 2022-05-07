DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 174,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 108,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 358,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

