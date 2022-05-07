DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $954.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of -0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 190,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.