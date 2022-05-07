DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will post $229.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.77 million to $247.90 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $124.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $869.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.69 million to $916.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $959.80 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.