Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of DIN opened at $74.25 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

