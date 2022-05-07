Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

