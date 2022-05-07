Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 10,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 15,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

