Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading Down 3.3%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

