DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 4.3%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 145,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 292,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

