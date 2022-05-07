DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $9,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $6,617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,467,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

