DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Shares of DCGO stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $9,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $6,617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,467,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
