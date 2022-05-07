Doliver Advisors LP Makes New $259,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 846 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

